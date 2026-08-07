Leaf blower LB 930/36 Bp Kit
Our battery powered LB 930/36 Bp leaf blower clears dry leaves and other debris quickly, thoroughly and quietly. And it does it with absolutely no emissions.
Powerful, economical and environmentally friendly: Our battery powered LB 930/36 Bp leaf blower impresses in every respect. It clears leaves, debris and other waste at lightning speed, particularly in hard-to-reach areas. And it's so quiet that you can easily use it in noise-sensitive areas such as residential areas, or near schools, hospitals or even at night. Moreover, it also does not emit any harmful substances or other emissions that could damage the environment, it is very comfortable to use and has impressively low operating and maintenance costs.
Features and benefits
Metal scraperClears sticky residues and dirt. Protects the end of the blow tube from damage.
High-speed nozzleConcentrates the blowing power onto a smaller area. Easily clears wet leaves and dirt.
Infinitely variable speed and turbo buttonOptimised blowing speed adjustment and performance increase when needed. Maximum control when removing stubborn foliage and dirt.
Comfortable shoulder strap
- Enables convenient, comfortable positioning so that you can work without getting tired.
- Balanced design.
Up to 50% quieter than petrol-powered machines
- Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night.
- Reduced impact on people and the environment.
Brushless motor
- Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime.
- Low heat generation and high efficiency.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
- Increases productivity and safety while working.
No emission of harmful substances and CO₂
- Protects the environment and the health of the user.
Significantly lower vibration compared to petrol-powered machines
- Effortless work over long periods.
- Protects the user's health.
Up to 90% lower operating and maintenance costs compared to petrol-powered tools
- Particularly economical, as there are no petrol costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Air throughput (Cubic metres per hour)
|930
|Air speed (Metres per second)
|Maximum 60
|Blowing force (Newton)
|14
|Voltage (Volt)
|36
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|Maximum 40 (6.0 Ah) / Maximum 50 (7.5 Ah)
Scope of supply
- Standard nozzle with metal scraper
- High-speed nozzle
- Shoulder belt
Application areas
- For cleaning small to medium-sized areas and clearing light debris
- For clearing dirt from hard-to-reach places
- For cleaning dead leaves, garden cuttings, dirt and debris
- Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas, including at night