Powerful, economical and environmentally friendly: Our battery powered LB 930/36 Bp leaf blower impresses in every respect. It clears leaves, debris and other waste at lightning speed, particularly in hard-to-reach areas. And it's so quiet that you can easily use it in noise-sensitive areas such as residential areas, or near schools, hospitals or even at night. Moreover, it also does not emit any harmful substances or other emissions that could damage the environment, it is very comfortable to use and has impressively low operating and maintenance costs.