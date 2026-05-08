Equipped with a floating roller brush for excellent sweeping results, our battery-powered, zero-emissions KM 100/120 R Bp ride-on vacuum sweeper is the perfect choice for extended cleaning applications, especially in very dusty interior areas. A swivelling side brush prevents damage to the machine and furnishings, and the speed of the side brush can be adapted to the quantity of dust. The tried-and-tested round filter system with six square metres of filter area and automatic cleaning enables dust-free sweeping at all times, even when there is a lot of dust, and the hydraulic high container emptying allows for convenient disposal of the waste collected in the large waste container. All control elements are easy to reach and also very clearly arranged, with the adjustable driver's seat allowing a very good overview. All parts requiring maintenance are easy to access, and the filter and roller brush can also be changed with no tools required. The KM 100/120 R can also be equipped with an optional protective roof or a vacuum holder to suit individual needs. The battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of supply and must be ordered separately.