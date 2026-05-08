KM 120/250 R Bp Ride-On Floor and Vacuum Sweeper

Emission-free, battery powered industrial sweeper with max. area performance of 10,000 m2/h. Financing available from $207 per week.*

The electric drive in our KM 120/250 R Bp Classic industrial sweeper not only allows emission-free use inside and outside, it is also responsible for the machine's very low operating noise. It is thereby particularly suited to applications in noise-sensitive areas. However, its robust design, the pocket filter with vibration motor for cleaning, the large waste container with convenient hydraulic high container emptying and the resistant solid rubber tyres also make the machine ideal for harsh applications in very dusty environments. Construction companies, the metalworking industry and foundries can benefit significantly from the machine's outstanding performance. The brushes, which adapt perfectly to the ground surface, effortlessly pick up coarse and fine waste. Lastly, the high level of user-, maintenance- and service-friendliness makes this successful concept a practical one.

Features and benefits
Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Classic: Robust design of the machine for safe work
Robust design of the machine for safe work
Permits applications in extreme external conditions. Leads to longer service life of components and machine. Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment.
Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Classic: Large-area pocket filter with vibration motor
Large-area pocket filter with vibration motor
The large filter area guarantees dust-free work. Effective filter cleaning by means of vibrating motor. Suitable for particularly large quantities of dust.
Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Classic: Simple operation, maintenance and servicing
Simple operation, maintenance and servicing
Simple technology with tried-and-tested components. Easy access to engine compartment permits fast, simple servicing and maintenance. Main sweeper roller and pocket filter can be replaced without tools.
Dustpan principle
  • Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste.
  • Effortless pick-up of coarse waste.
  • Low dust production.
Flexible Footprint System
  • Excellent sweeping results.
  • Low brush wear.
  • Optimal adaptation of brushes to different ground/surfaces.
Hydraulic high dump system
  • Simple and safe emptying of waste.
  • Convenient tipping up to 1.42 metres.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Electric
Traction drive DC motor
Drive – Power (Volt/Kilowatt) 36 / 5
Max. area performance (Square metres per hour) 7200
Working width (Millimetre) 900
Working width with 1 side brush (Millimetre) 1200
Working width with 2 side brushes (Millimetre) 1500
Battery voltage (Volt) 36
Battery runtime (Hour) Maximum 3.5
Container (Litre) 250
Climbing capacity (Percent) 14
Working speed (Kilometres per hour) 6
Filter area (Square metre) 6
Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram) 750
Weight, ready to operate (Kilogram) 1200
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 750
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 2082 x 1250 x 1450

Scope of supply

  • Pocket filter
  • Wheels, solid rubber

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Floating main roller brush
  • Power steering
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Dustpan principle
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Traction drive, reverse
  • Vacuum
  • Hydr. container lift
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
  • Battery indicator
  • Elapsed time counter
  • Sweeping function, selectable
  • Side brush swings out automatically
Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Classic
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Application areas
  • Ideal for companies in the construction sector, metalworking industry and foundries
  • Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
  • Also for applications in open halls, external warehouses, loading bays and on construction sites
Accessories
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