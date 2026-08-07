The robust, fully hydraulic and LPG-operated industrial sweeper KM 130/300 R LPG for the indoor and outside area is suitable for extreme applications, e.g. in construction material and metalworking companies or foundries, as well as in all other industries with dirty conditions. Thanks to the dustpan principle fine waste and coarse dirt are reliably picked up. The sweeper roller is automatically adapted to floor unevenness and the innovative sweeping system reduces wear to a minimum. The main sweeper roller can be changed in an instant without any tools. The waste container closes automatically during transport. Two horizontal flat pleated filters also ensure clean air conditions in very dusty conditions. The filter cleaning is done at the touch of a button with an extremely effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and is easy to change without the need for any tools. And the engine is also easy to reach. The basic functions can be conveniently operated with a rotary knob thanks to the EASY Operation concept. A cyclone filter cleans the air before it reaches the filter of the engine and increases the service life considerably.