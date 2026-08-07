Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 R LPG
KM 130/300 R LPG ride-on industrial sweeper with max. area performance of 13,000 m2/h.
The robust, fully hydraulic and LPG-operated industrial sweeper KM 130/300 R LPG for the indoor and outside area is suitable for extreme applications, e.g. in construction material and metalworking companies or foundries, as well as in all other industries with dirty conditions. Thanks to the dustpan principle fine waste and coarse dirt are reliably picked up. The sweeper roller is automatically adapted to floor unevenness and the innovative sweeping system reduces wear to a minimum. The main sweeper roller can be changed in an instant without any tools. The waste container closes automatically during transport. Two horizontal flat pleated filters also ensure clean air conditions in very dusty conditions. The filter cleaning is done at the touch of a button with an extremely effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and is easy to change without the need for any tools. And the engine is also easy to reach. The basic functions can be conveniently operated with a rotary knob thanks to the EASY Operation concept. A cyclone filter cleans the air before it reaches the filter of the engine and increases the service life considerably.
Features and benefits
Robust construction
- Solid steel frame.
- Rugged, water-cooled industrial engines.
- Fully hydraulic traction drive.
Efficient filter for long working times
- Flat pleated filter with 5.5 m² filter area.
- Effective filter cleaning with dual scraper.
- For dust-free sweeping.
Very user-friendly
- EASY-Operation concept.
- Easy cab access.
- Service-friendly.
Hydraulic high dump system
- Emptying the waste is safe and easy.
- High container emptying up to 1.42 m.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|LPG
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Engine manufacturer
|Kubota
|Drive – Power (Kilowatt)
|17.5
|Max. area performance (Square metres per hour)
|13000
|Working width (Millimetre)
|1000
|Working width with 1 side brush (Millimetre)
|1300
|Working width with 2 side brushes (Millimetre)
|1550
|Container (Litre)
|300
|Climbing capacity (Percent)
|18
|Working speed (Kilometres per hour)
|10
|Filter area (Square metre)
|5.5
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|925
|Weight, ready to operate (Kilogram)
|900
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|925
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|2122 x 1330 x 1430
Equipment
- Dustpan principle
Videos
Application areas
- Building material processing plants
- Metal casting plants
- Metal processing plants
- Storage areas
- Construction sites
- Iron and steelworks
- Material processing plants
Accessories
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