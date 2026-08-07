KM 150/500 R LPG Ride-On Floor and Vacuum Sweeper
LPG operated, fully hydraulic industrial sweeper built for construction & industrial use.
- Max. area performance 18,000 m2/h.
- Also ideal for warehouses, logistics facilities and large farms.
The robust, fully hydraulic and LPG-operated industrial sweeper KM 150/500 R LPG for the indoor and outside area is suitable for extreme applications, e.g. in construction material and metalworking companies or foundries, as well as in all other industries with dirty conditions. Thanks to the dustpan principle fine waste and coarse dirt are reliably picked up. The sweeper roller is automatically adapted to floor unevenness and the innovative sweeping system reduces wear to a minimum. The main sweeper roller can be changed in an instant without any tools. The waste container closes automatically during transport. Two horizontal flat pleated filters also ensure clean air conditions in very dusty conditions. The filter cleaning is done at the touch of a button with an extremely effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and is easy to change without the need for any tools. And the engine is also easy to reach. The basic functions can be conveniently operated with a rotary knob thanks to the EASY Operation concept. A cyclone prefilter cleans the air before it reaches the filter of the engine and increases the service life considerably.
Features and benefits
Efficient filter systemFlat pleated filter with 7 m² filter area. Effective cleaning with dual scraper. For dust-free sweeping.
Comfortable workplaceAll control elements are clearly arranged and easy to access. All displays in full view. Optional: cabs with heating or air conditioning.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicingSimple technology with tried and tested components: fully hydraulic drive, electric instead of electronic. Easy motor access for quick and simple maintenance. Main sweeper roller and flat pleated filter can be replaced without tools.
Comprehensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Easy adaptation to individual cleaning needs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|LPG
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Engine manufacturer
|Kubota
|Drive – Power (Kilowatt)
|22
|Max. area performance (Square metres per hour)
|18000
|Working width (Millimetre)
|1200
|Working width with 1 side brush (Millimetre)
|1500
|Working width with 2 side brushes (Millimetre)
|1800
|Container (Litre)
|500
|Climbing capacity (Percent)
|18
|Working speed (Kilometres per hour)
|12
|Filter area (Square metre)
|7
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|1339
|Weight, ready to operate (Kilogram)
|1317
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1339
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|2540 x 1720 x 2380
Videos
Application areas
- For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports
- Logistics and warehouse
- Car parks and parking spaces
- Construction
- Airports and ports
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.