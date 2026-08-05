Compact, manoeuvrable, low-maintenance and supplied with a comprehensive range of equipment, the KM 85/50 R ride-on vacuum sweeper from Kärcher is amazingly easy and convenient to operate. Supplied with a powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery with 80 Ah capacity and the corresponding fast charger already on board, as standard. The equipment specification also includes a second side brush to increase area performance by up to 40 percent and a large dust filter for dust-free working, including a function for cleaning the filter while seated, for added convenience. The retractable side brushes on either side have speed regulation, while the floating main sweeper roller, which can be changed without tools and has a wear indicator visible from the outside, ensures the best cleaning results even on uneven floors. Thanks to its agility and manoeuvrability, the machine is also suitable for use in tight spaces and cluttered areas. It also has a simple operating concept with thoughtful design features, such as a flashing beacon to increase safety in the working environment and non-marking full rubber wheels to protect the floors. Last but not least, the integrated Home Base system allows for additional cleaning utensils to be carried with ease.