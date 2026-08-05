Vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 R Bp Pack Li+FC 2SB
With Li-Ion battery, fast charger and two side brushes as standard, the manoeuvrable ride-on vacuum sweeper delivers impressively high area performance with low maintenance effort.
Compact, manoeuvrable, low-maintenance and supplied with a comprehensive range of equipment, the KM 85/50 R ride-on vacuum sweeper from Kärcher is amazingly easy and convenient to operate. Supplied with a powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery with 80 Ah capacity and the corresponding fast charger already on board, as standard. The equipment specification also includes a second side brush to increase area performance by up to 40 percent and a large dust filter for dust-free working, including a function for cleaning the filter while seated, for added convenience. The retractable side brushes on either side have speed regulation, while the floating main sweeper roller, which can be changed without tools and has a wear indicator visible from the outside, ensures the best cleaning results even on uneven floors. Thanks to its agility and manoeuvrability, the machine is also suitable for use in tight spaces and cluttered areas. It also has a simple operating concept with thoughtful design features, such as a flashing beacon to increase safety in the working environment and non-marking full rubber wheels to protect the floors. Last but not least, the integrated Home Base system allows for additional cleaning utensils to be carried with ease.
Features and benefits
Clever ergonomics for high level of comfort at workplaceClear and ergonomic attachment of operating elements. Adjustment of driver's seat without the need for any tools. Height-adjustable steering wheel.
Long-lasting lithium-ion batteryQuick charger to fully charge the battery in just 2 hours. Maintenance-free battery system without refilling with water. Long operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging.
Efficient filter systemPolyester flat pleated filter. Effective cleaning with dual scraper. Comfortable operation from operating position. Access to the filter through wide-opening cover without the need for any tools.
Clever container concept
- 2 tanks for simple removal and safe emptying of waste.
- Waste container free of rough edges enables emptying without leaving behind any residues.
- Castors on waste container simplify handling when emptying.
Integrated Home Base system and storage areas
- Versatile and practical connection for simple carrying of other cleaning utensils.
- For simple carrying of litter picker, brush, cloths or an additional container, for example.
- Large storage area in rear of machine.
Wear indicator for main sweeper roller
- Can be easily and conveniently viewed from the outside.
- Precise determination of replacement time.
Swerving side brush
- Protects the side brush against damage.
- Reliable and robust design.
- Lowers maintenance and service costs.
Compact design for maximum manoeuvrability
- Excellent manoeuvrability of the machine.
- Also ideal for congested and confined areas.
- Possible to drive through normal door openings (90 cm).
Speed regulation of side brush
- For adapting the side brush speed to the respective type and volume of dirt.
- Reduces any dust dispersions.
Floating main sweeper roller
- No wear adjustment necessary.
- Excellent dirt pick-up also in the case of bumps/unevenness.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (Volt/Watt)
|24 / 1000
|Drive type
|Electric
|Max. area performance (Square metres per hour)
|6510
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (Square metres per hour)
|6510
|Working width (Millimetre)
|615
|Working width with 2 side brushes (Millimetre)
|1085
|Battery capacity (Ampere-hour)
|90
|Battery voltage (Volt)
|25.6
|Battery runtime (Hour)
|Maximum 2
|Container (Litre)
|50
|Climbing capacity (Percent)
|12
|Working speed (Kilometres per hour)
|6
|Filter area (Square metre)
|2.3
|Payload (Kilogram)
|Maximum 90
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|210.7
|Weight, ready to operate (Kilogram)
|185
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|212.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1350 x 1100 x 1300
Scope of supply
- Wheels, non-marking
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Mechanical filter cleaning
- Floating main roller brush
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Vacuum
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Side brush speed, adjustable
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Waste container, mobile
- Sweeping function, selectable
- Side brush swings out automatically
- Automatic wear adjustment of the main sweeper roller
- Multifunction display
- Home Base fastening possibility
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning of production halls, warehouses and small logistics buildings
- For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
- Also for smaller properties such as (small) workshops, school yards, service stations or car dealerships
Accessories
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