The concept of Kärcher Cleanparks is a little different than most self-serve car wash's around the country. Much like other car wash locations around Australia, the Cleanpark offers both manual cleaning bay and automatic wash options, as well as vacuums. However, it differentiates itself in the detail.

The manual bays offer intensive insect pre wash, low & high pressure rinsing, can be used with cold or hot water and are equipped with the highest quality foam brushes & detergents.

The automatic CB3 car wash uses Rawa 2.0 wheel wash design, the newest innovation for wheel cleaning on the market. It offers both touch & touchless cleaning for those who prefer the choice, with a CareTouch soft brush design which is suitable for even the most luxurious of cars.

Not to forget the interior, the Cleanpark then has six high performance vacuum bays & three premium fragance machines for mat and carpet cleaning.

The level of detail and innovation in it's cleaning machines shows the Cleanpark wasn't designed for just maintenance cleaning. It's a place that vehicle owners can go to for a premium clean - with the equipment available to obtain results similar to if you paid a professional car wash cleaner to do the job.

Providing the ultimate clean is only half of it, because further to the Cleanpark concept, the Acacia Ridge Kärcher Cleanpark is set up to provide the most seamless experience for all types of customers.

Make a late decision to give the car a quick wash when driving past but don't have any cash or coins on you? Don't worry - all of our equipment is set up with eftpos options.

Are you a once or twice a week vehicle washer? Sign up for the Kärcher Cleanpark monthly membership with a set fee & wash your car up to twice a week.

In a company with a fleet of vehicles that need maintaining? Join the "Wash Club" to arrange a flat-fee for weekly automatic washes for each and every one of your company vehicles.

See, while Kärcher oversaw the build and provides ongoing support, the Acacia Ridge Cleanpark is actually owned by a Brisbane local named Stu who runs a Kärcher Dealership right across the road. So in addition to the Kärcher Cleanpark concept, Stu's philosophy is that there is no reason why something as simple as visiting a car wash can't be a memorable experience.

George & Craig man the car wash by day and are already fan favourites within the local community. Their expert assistance when required ensures the customer experience is a seamless one - but it's their jovial attitude and warm greetings that really brings the Cleanpark to life. The pair turn the car wash from what is traditionally a lonely, daunting place to a state of the art location full of charm & personality.

It's no suprise that when Stu wanted to celebrate the German Kärcher theme at the Cleanpark with an Oktoberfest, Greg & Craig had no issue entertaining motorists by welcoming them dressed in blow up lederhosen outfits all weekend!

The Acacia Ridge Clean Park even held a Grand Opening event filled with sausage sizzle's, vouchers for local donut shops & giveaway competitions for those who came through. The event created a buzz not normally felt in local communities, with hundreds of people coming through over the course of the weekend to see what all the fuss was about.

Instead of it being just another business in the area trying to make a profit - the Cleanpark became a destination where locals could go to enjoy doing what is usually considered a chore. The high performance equipment gets people to come, but it's the personality & charisma the Cleanpark has established that makes them proud to show off that they were there. Locals often "check-in" to the Cleanpark on social media, invite their friends down to the venue or even bump into people they know within the community when stopping by. None of these things happen at a facility with no character.

It's amazing to think it was only two years before it started operation that Stu agreed to partner with Kärcher to bring the first Kärcher Cleanpark in Australia to life. Stu watched from his dealership across the road as the empty land was transformed into the visually inviting facility it is today. Right from the outset Kärcher & Stu were on the same page that this shouldn't just be another car wash - it should be a destination of luxury & character; and through Kärcher's reknowned quality & Stu's imagination, that is exactly what it has become.