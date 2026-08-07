Self serve coin-op vacuum SB V K!Vac
The powerful self-service vacuum cleaner impresses with maximum suction power, modern design and cashless payment options. Ideal for convenient and efficient vehicle interior cleaning.
The SB V K!Vac is a powerful self-service vacuum cleaner, available as a one- and two-bay version. Thanks to the cartridge filter and manual filter cleaning, it offers 15 percent more suction power than its predecessor and never loses suction power. While the illuminated LED start buttons ensure intuitive operation, the side strip, which can be customised in colour, adds to the overall look of the self-service vacuum cleaner. The hose recovery function with fibreglass rod minimises the suction hose’s contact with the ground, thereby helping to prevent dirt from entering the vehicle. There is the option of an air gun to blow dirt out of crevices. The remaining time display indicates how long users have left to vacuum. Flexible payment options such as a credit card terminal and electronic coin acceptor add convenience for users. The turbines are uncomplicated to replace, making maintenance simpler.
Features and benefits
2-filter systemThe cartridge filter keeps the suction power consistently high. Manual filter cleaning system integrated. Dust-free emptying with optional filter bags.
Individual payment systemsCredit card terminal and/or electronic coin acceptor. Start button for operation without payment system.
Air gun (optional) for cleaning out crevicesBlowing function for cleaning out crevices (e.g. seat and centre console).
Hose recovery with fibreglass pole
- Minimises the hose's contact with the ground.
- Prevents dirt from entering the vehicle.
- Protects the hose from wear and tear.
Specifications
Technical data
|Turbine lifetime (Hour)
|800
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|65
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Voltage (Volt)
|230
|Software updates available until
|2031-01-01
Equipment
- Suction hose length: 6290 Millimetre
- Hose recovery with fibreglass pole
- Suction nozzle
Videos
Application areas
- Manual vehicle interior cleaning