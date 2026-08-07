Coin-op high-pressure cleaner SB OB

The self-service single bay unit SB OB from Kärcher enables a complete vehicle wash in the smallest of spaces. Thanks to its small size, the one bay solution is ideal for use in residual areas .

FREE ON SITE SURVEY

The compact self-service single bay unit SB OB from Kärcher can be configured to suit individual customer requests and is able to perform a vehicle wash in the smallest of spaces. The flexible one bay solution offers up to seven different wash programmes for a complete vehicle wash. Simple visualisations help you to adjust settings on the control system via the integrated, convenient touchscreen. The one bay unit is ideal for use in empty residual areas and generates attractive additional revenue with a very low investment.

Features and benefits
Coin-op high-pressure cleaner SB OB: Available with up to four dosing pumps
Available with up to four dosing pumps
Provides up to seven wash programmes. Complete vehicle wash with different wash modes. Generates attractive additional revenue.
Coin-op high-pressure cleaner SB OB: Third wash tool
Third wash tool
Power foam and power rim foam possible as an additional wash programme.  Intensive pre-cleaning ensures extremely good cleaning results. Ensures high customer satisfaction.
Coin-op high-pressure cleaner SB OB: Water softening with osmosis
Water softening with osmosis
No separate cabinet required. Very low space requirements.
Settings can be adjusted quickly and easily via a touchscreen
  • Intuitive operation with straight-forward visualisations.
Specifications

Technical data

Working pressure (Bar) 100 - 120
Number of phases (Phases) 3
Voltage (Volt) 400
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Flow rate (Litres per hour) 500
Software updates available until 2031-01-01

Equipment

  • Self-service washing stations: 1
  • Washing programs: 7 Unit
Videos
Application areas
  • Self-service vehicle wash in the smallest of spaces

Maximise your site with the Kärcher SB OB. This compact "Plug & Play" wash system fits into one cabinet. No technical room is needed. It is a premium amenity for fleets and property managers.

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