Vehicle Cleaning Systems

Kärcher offers market-leading professional vehicle wash systems in Australia, including automatic car washes, truck washes, DIY self-service car wash systems, and more. These solutions are ideal for drive-in self-service sites and any business or location requiring reliable car washing facilities.

Gantry Car Washes

Satisfied customers are the key to your success. Our gantry car washes enable economic cleaning, ensure efficient throughput and deliver optimal results for you and your customers.

truck wash

Commercial Vehicle Washes

From trucks and buses to municipal fleets, our commercial vehicle wash systems are built to meet any challenge. Experience powerful, professional efficiency day after day.

Self Wash

Self-Service Wash Systems

A genuine cleaning experience: Our self-service wash systems leave nothing to be desired. Smart system solutions designed for your success, so you shine with your customers.

Self Vacuum

Self-Service Vacuum Cleaners And Forecourt Units

Enhance the appeal of your site with our self-service vacuums and forecourt units. These proven solutions attract new customers and generate consistent, high-margin additional income.

How do I start the process of building a Vehicle Wash?

We offer free site surveys to ensure your worksite is fit for installation and also to talk you through the entire process.

If you would like to arrange the free quote & site survey, please fill in the contact form below. 

 

