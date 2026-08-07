The WRB 2000 Bio biological waste water purification system from our partner aquadetox enables car and commercial vehicle wash system operators to save up to 98% of their fresh water. In this natural process, it purifies up to 2000 litres of waste water per hour and feeds it back into the wash system water circuit as fresh reclaim water. The water, which is cleaned without any chemical additives, impresses with its high quality – there is no clouding or odours. The compact design of the WRB 2000 Bio also enables installation in confined spaces and without earthworks as a separate oil separator is not required.