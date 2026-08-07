Water treatment unit WRB 2000 Bio
Biological cleaning of waste water: The WRB 2000 Bio changes up to 2000 l of waste water from vehicle wash systems into fresh reclaim water per hour and returns it to the circulation system. All this without any chemicals.
The WRB 2000 Bio biological waste water purification system from our partner aquadetox enables car and commercial vehicle wash system operators to save up to 98% of their fresh water. In this natural process, it purifies up to 2000 litres of waste water per hour and feeds it back into the wash system water circuit as fresh reclaim water. The water, which is cleaned without any chemical additives, impresses with its high quality – there is no clouding or odours. The compact design of the WRB 2000 Bio also enables installation in confined spaces and without earthworks as a separate oil separator is not required.
Features and benefits
Biological waste water purification
- Without the use of flocculation agents and other chemicals.
Excellent quality of reclaim water
Conservative use of valuable resources
- Excellent cost/benefit ratio.
Compact design
- Can even be installed where space-saving is a priority.
- Gravel filters which are already available can be easily retrofitted.
- Retrofitting without costly excavation work.
With type approval
- Maximum reclamation according to Appendix 49 AbwV.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|400
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|2000 x 1000 x 2100