Cleaning sensitive surfaces efficiently and thoroughly has never been so easy, quick or economical. With 50 per cent higher cleaning performance and the same resource consumption, the eco!Booster offers 50 per cent higher water and energy efficiency compared with Kärcher's standard flat jet. Confirmed by an independent testing institute. This makes cleaning very thorough and quick, saving time, water and energy. Thanks to the very even removal, dirt is picked up really effectively, and even sensitive materials such as painted surfaces or wood can be cleaned without worry. At the same time, the eco!Booster offers impressive handling: despite delivering a higher cleaning performance, the perceived noise level during use is 25 per cent lower than the Kärcher standard flat jet. The eco!Booster 120 is suitable for all Kärcher water blasters in the K 2 and K 3 classes.