18 VOLT BATTERY FAST CHARGER

The fast charger charges the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in just 44 minutes and can be used for all batteries on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.
 

Thanks to the integrated wall bracket, the fast charger can be fixed to the wall very easily. The fast charger charges the 18 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in just 44 minutes. It can also be used to recharge all other 18 V exchangeable batteries on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.

Features and benefits
Fast Charger Battery Power 18 V: Quick charger
Quick charger
Charges the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 44 minutes. Charges the 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 94 minutes.
Fast Charger Battery Power 18 V: Wide range of applications
Wide range of applications
Compatible with all batteries on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.
Fast Charger Battery Power 18 V: Wall mount
Wall mount
For clean attachment to the wall.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 18 V battery platform
battery charge time with fast charger 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery:
44 min (80 %) / 83 min (100 %)

18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery:
94 min (80 %) / 143 min (100 %)
Output power (A) 2.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 184 x 133 x 87
Fast Charger Battery Power 18 V
Fast Charger Battery Power 18 V
Accessories