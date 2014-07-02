Hand tool
Hand tool with additional brushes for cleaning small areas such as shower cubicles, wall tiles, etc. Suitable for use with or without cover.
Hand tool with additional brushes for cleaning small areas. Hand tool can be used with or without cleaning cover. Hard brushes remove stubborn dirt. Cleaning can then take place with cover for easy dirt removal. Hand tool ideal for wall tiles, mirrors, shower cubicles, cooker hoods, cookers, etc.
Features and benefits
Cleaning bristles
- To remove coarse dirt
Convenient size
- Optimal for small areas, windows etc.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|165 x 200 x 60
Videos
Application areas
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Wall tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Hobs
- Exhaust hoods
- Refrigerator (inside/outside)
- Oven
- Kitchens