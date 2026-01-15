Stone and façade cleaner, 5l
This powerful cleaner effortlessly removes oil, grease, soot, dust and dirt caused by emissions from stone and aluminium façades, stone walls, patios and other stone surfaces. With all-in-one protective formula to keep surfaces clean for longer and protect against wind and weather.
Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure washer
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Product
- Enables effortless removal of oil, grease, rust, dust, algae and emissions soiling.
- Can be used on aluminium
- pH value in concentrate approx. 7
- Ready to use cleaning agent (RTU)
- Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- Made in Germany
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Terrace
- Aluminium façades
- Stone surfaces
- Garden walls and stone walls