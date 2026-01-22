Car shampoo, 5l
Slightly alkaline, foaming cleaning agent for thorough vehicle cleaning. Environmentally friendly and particularly gentle on all painted and plastic surfaces.
Slightly alkaline, foaming cleaning agent for thorough vehicle cleaning. Environmentally friendly and particularly gentle on all painted and plastic surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|190 x 140 x 250
Product
- For thorough cleaning of sensitive painted and plastic surfaces
- Particularly gentle cleaning action
- Mild alkaline cleaning agent, no dangerous content materials
- Ready to use cleaning agent (RTU)
- Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
- NTA free
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.