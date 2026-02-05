Car interior cleaning kit *WW

Features and benefits
Complete accessory kit for all round interior car cleaning
Includes a 1.5m extension hose for a larger working radius and greater freedom of movement
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (-part) 6
Fibre composition textile 80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 560 x 230 x 130
Application areas
  • Specialised car brushes provide gentle cleaning for delicate dashboard surfaces.
  • Detail intricate center consoles using the precision car cleaning kit.
  • Car boot
  • Car seats
  • Back seat
  • Footwell
  • Windscreens