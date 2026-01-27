Full Control Dirt Blaster for K2 - K3, DB120
Dirt Blaster spray lance for K2 and K3 Kärcher pressure washers. This lance is perfect for tackling tough, stuck-on dirt like that on mossy or weathered surfaces.
This spray lance is the perfect partner for tackling tough, stuck-on dirt on surfaces such as: paving, stone steps and driveways. The rotating jet gives you a wide cleaning width, ensuring you get done in no time. Suitable for use with K2 and K3 pressure washer models.
Features and benefits
Rotating point jet
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Effectively removes stubborn dirt.
Bayonet connection
- Easy to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|450 x 41 x 41
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Even stubborn dirt
- Garden walls and stone walls