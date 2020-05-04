If you have purchased a Kärcher Battery Universe Garden Power product between 1st March- 31st May 2023, please visit www.karcherrewards.co.uk for full details and to claim your free additional battery.

Claims must be submitted by 30th June 2023.

Please note, this offer is only available on “battery set” products which include a battery. Any “machine only” products are excluded from this promotion.

For queries related to our Battery Redemption offer please email karcherrewards@360incentives.com. Please do not use any other contact details regarding the battery redemption offer.