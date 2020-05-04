CLAIM A FREE BATTERY

Find out below how to claim your free 18v battery from Kärcher...

Battery redemption 2023

Three simple steps...

Number1

Step 1

Purchase a new 18V Kärcher Battery Universe Garden Power product* between 1st March - 31st May 2023

Number2

Step 2

Go to www.karcherrewards.co.uk and follow the instructions to complete your claim

Number3

Step 3

Once verified, you will receive your battery within 28 days.

Product Name

Lawn Mower LMO 18-33  Battery Set

Lawn Mower LMO 18-36 Battery Set

Lawn Trimmer LTR 18-25 Battery Set

Lawn Trimmer LTR 18-30 Battery Set

Hedge Trimmer HGE 18-45 Battery Set

Hedge Trimmer HGE 18-50 Battery Set

Leaf Blower LBL 2 Battery Set

Part Number

1.444-402.0

1.444-422.0

1.444-302.0

1.444-312.0

1.444-232.0

1.444-242.0

1.445-111.0

Battery Rewarded

18V 5Ah

18V 5Ah

18V 2.5Ah

18V 2.5Ah

18V 2.5Ah

18V 2.5Ah

18V 2.5Ah

 

If you have purchased a Kärcher Battery Universe Garden Power product between 1st March- 31st May 2023, please visit www.karcherrewards.co.uk for full details and to claim your free additional battery.

Claims must be submitted by 30th June 2023.

Please note, this offer is only available on “battery set” products which include a battery. Any “machine only” products are excluded from this promotion.

For queries related to our Battery Redemption offer please email karcherrewards@360incentives.com. Please do not use any other contact details regarding the battery redemption offer.

Terms & Conditions

