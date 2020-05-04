Terms & Conditions

5. Any claims in connection with the Promotion are limited to one claim per household within the Promotional Period and limited to one claim per Qualifying Product.

6. The Promotion excludes trade purchases (i.e. the product is not for personal use).

7. By participating in this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions of the Promotion and by any other requirements set out in the promotional materials.

8. The Promoter reserves all rights to disqualify any customer whose conduct is contrary to the spirit or intention of the Promotion.

How to enter

9. In order to claim the Reward, you must:

a. complete an online claim form on the Kärcher UK portal (www.karcherrewards.co.uk); and

b. upload a legible copy of their invoice from a Qualifying Retailer to a third-party agency (360insights). (either a scan or photograph). The image must clearly show the product purchased, dealer name, date of purchase plus the invoice number. It is recommended that you keep a copy for your records in the event of a query.

10. On submission of your claim, allow up to 10 working days for 360insights to send you an email to confirm receipt of your claim. If you do not receive this email then please contact 360insights by email on: karcherrewards@360incentives.com

11. Invoices from Qualifying Retailers submitted must be dated within the Promotion Period.

12. The information submitted will be checked and verified by 360insights to confirm that the submission is compliant with the terms of this Promotion.

13. Customers must submit their claim via the Kärcher UK Portal (www.karcherrewards.co.uk) by the 30th June 2023. Claims submitted after this date will not be accepted.

The Reward

14. The Promotion gift is an 18V battery, equivalent to the battery included in the original purchase (RRP £74.99/£109.99). (“the Reward”)

15. The Reward will be issued to you within 28 days from the validation of the claim (not the date of the Qualifying Retailer’s invoice) submitted online at www.karcherrewards.co.uk.

16. On approval of the claim, you will receive an email confirmation and the Reward will then be issued to the address provided within 28 days.

17. The Reward is subject to availability. A total limit of 7,500 batteries are available to redeem (2,500 x 5.0Ah batteries / 5,000 x 2.5Ah batteries.)

18. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute with an alternative gift of equal value if circumstances beyond its control make this unavoidable.

19. Entry into this Promotion cannot be in conjunction with any other offer or promotion provided by Kärcher UK.

20. The Reward is non-transferable, and no cash alternative will be offered.

21. No liability can be accepted for any Reward that is not received due to incorrect information provided. Please check junk and spam filters for email confirmations regarding your claim.

22. Incomplete, invalid, illegible or late claims will not be accepted.

23. The Promoter reserves the right to discard illegible receipts.

24. The Promoter reserves the right to dispute a claim if it believes the claim is not legitimate.

25. The Promoter’s decision is final.

26. The Promoter has the authority to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time during the Promotional Period without prior notice where it becomes necessary to do so.

Limitation of Liability

27. Insofar as is permitted by law, the Promoter, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the customer or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the Reward except where it is caused by the negligence of the Promoter, its agents or distributors or that of their employees. The customer’s statutory rights are not affected.

Data Protection

28. By accepting these terms and conditions, you agree that your personal details (name and address) will be passed from 360insights to the Promoter, only to be used to issue the Reward. The Promoter will only process your personal information as set out in the Privacy Policy [https://www.kaercher.com/uk/services/support/online-shop-support/privacy-policy.html].

General

29. The Promoter’s name and address is Kärcher UK Ltd, Kärcher House, Brookhill Way, Banbury, Oxon, OX16 3ED.

30. This Promotion is managed by a third party agency: 360insights. Use of the 360insights system is subject to additional terms and conditions imposed by 360insights.

31. These terms and conditions shall be governed by English law, and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

32. If you have any questions regarding this Promotion or submitting your Claim, then please contact 360insights by emailing karcherrewards@360incentives.com