Extension hose adapter kit
Two-part adapter set for connecting an extension hose with screw thread to a pressure washer with a Quick Connect system. Not for hose reel machines.
Two-part adapter set for connecting an extension hose with screw thread to a pressure washer with a Quick Connect system. Not for hose reel machines.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect upgrade set
- For upgrading all pressure washers manufactured since 1992 with Quick Connect adaptor system
Brass coupling
- Easy swapping and fast connection of the trigger gun using Quick Connect
Quick Connect system
- Extremely user-friendly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|80 x 45 x 61