H 9 Q high-pressure hose Quick Connect
9 m high-pressure replacement hose for K 2 to K 7 pressure washers manufactured since 2009, on which the hose is attached to the spray gun and device with a Quick Connect quick coupling. 180 bar, 60°C.
9 m high-pressure replacement hose for pressure washers (K 2 to K 7) manufactured since 2009, on which the hose is attached to the spray gun and device with a Quick Connect quick coupling. The replacement hose withstands a pressure of up to 180 bar and is suitable for temperatures up to 60°C.
Features and benefits
Replacement hose 9 m
- Quick hose changing
Quick Connect adapter
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Quick-coupling system
- For easy cleaning
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. pressure (bar)
|180
|Length (m)
|9
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|245 x 245 x 65