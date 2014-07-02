iSolar HP hose 10

High-quality, flexible HP hose (with rubber covering) for the iSolar TL 10. The outer layer has especially good sliding properties when extending and retracting the telescopic rod.

The high-quality and flexible high-pressure hose with rubber covering is suitable for use in combination with the iSolar TL 10. The outer layer of the hose has especially good sliding characteristics - ideal for extending and retracting the telescopic rod.

Specifications

Technical data

Length of the telescopic handle (m) 11.5
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 155
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.2