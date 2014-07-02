Sand and wet-blasting kit
Sand and wet-blasting kit for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Sand and wet blasting using a pressure washer
- Improved cleaning power.
Especially powerful
- Removes rust, paint and stubborn dirt.
Full cleaning power
- Targeted cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|525 x 110 x 100
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Removal of rust and paint
- Even stubborn dirt