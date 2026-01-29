Wash brush
Universal brush with ergonomic handle and soft bristles for thorough and gentle cleaning of all surfaces.
This universal wash brush is ideal for cleaning all surfaces. Classic applications include garden furniture, glass surfaces, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, roller shutters, blinds, conservatories, caravans or garden toys. The wash brush has soft bristles with an excellent cleaning action. In short: The ideal solution for cleaning jobs around the home and garden. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 high-pressure cleaners.
Features and benefits
Cleaning agent application
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Soft brush - kind to surfaces
- Gentle cleaning action for sensitive surfaces
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|333 x 82 x 184
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Conservatories
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Mobile homes
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden toys