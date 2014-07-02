The soft surface brush with a working width of 248 mm is particularly suitable for cleaning larger surfaces – from conservatories, cars, boats, solar panels and caravans to shutters. Despite the excellent cleaning power, the soft bristles go easy on the surface. And an all-round protector ring protects the item to be cleaned against unsightly scratches. The union nut guarantees a firm hold in the high-pressure gun, the rubber pad removes particularly stubborn dirt such as flies, and the ergonomic handle ensures easy and comfortable handling. In short, the ideal solution for large-scale cleaning tasks around the home and garden. The soft surface brush is suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 class pressure washers.