WB 60 soft surface wash brush

Soft surface brush for cleaning larger surfaces such as cars, caravans, boats, photovoltaic systems, conservatories and shutters. Good area performance thanks to a working width of 248 mm.

The soft surface brush with a working width of 248 mm is particularly suitable for cleaning larger surfaces – from conservatories, cars, boats, solar panels and caravans to shutters. Despite the excellent cleaning power, the soft bristles go easy on the surface. And an all-round protector ring protects the item to be cleaned against unsightly scratches. The union nut guarantees a firm hold in the high-pressure gun, the rubber pad removes particularly stubborn dirt such as flies, and the ergonomic handle ensures easy and comfortable handling. In short, the ideal solution for large-scale cleaning tasks around the home and garden. The soft surface brush is suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 class pressure washers.

Features and benefits
248 mm working width
  • Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas.
Rubber pad
  • Removes stubborn dirt
Cleaning agent application
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Soft brush - kind to surfaces
  • Gentle cleaning action for sensitive surfaces
Rotating protector ring
  • Protects surfaces against scratches.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 270 x 261 x 177
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Mobile homes
  • Conservatories
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants
  • Blinds/roller shutters
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Garden toys
Accessories