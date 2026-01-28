The AD 4 Premium ash and dry vacuum cleaner with a 600-watt turbine and exhaust air filter ensures impressive high, long-lasting suction power. Its integrated filter cleaning system cleans the clogged filter at the touch of a button, so that the suction power is immediately increased again. Quick and convenient emptying of the waste container without contact with dirt is ensured by a 1-part filter system (with robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter) and a practical handle on the container. Furthermore, high-grade flame-resistant materials ensure maximum safety in vacuuming up ash. And thanks to the bevelled hand tube, all ash residues are comfortably vacuumed up – even in corners and difficult-to-reach places in the chimney. Together with the floor nozzle for hard surface cleaning and the stainless steel suction tubes provided in the scope of delivery, the AD 4 Premium can be used anywhere as a fully-fledged dry vacuum cleaner. Another practical feature: All accessories and the cable can be stowed efficiently, with the suction hose or suction tubes with floor nozzle propped in the accessories holder during work interruptions.