Win a SE 3-18 ULTRA CLEAN Battery Spot Cleaner valued at $499

Share your toughest stain story with us for your chance to win the NEW Kärcher Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner SE 3-18
Why would you want the NEW Kärcher Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner?
- Be one of the first to experience the cleaning power of our innovative SE 3-18 cordless spot cleaner, designed to make cleaning effortless and effective.
- The SE 3-18's deep fibre cleaning technology guarantees remarkable results, leaving your surfaces looking like new.
- With it's cordless convenience, you can clean anywhere without being limited by cords or outlets.
- Ensure your deep cleaning routine is hygienic and bacteria-free with the SE 3-18's self cleaning system.
- Stay on top of your cleaning game with the real-time battery technology, which allows you to monitor battery power and remaining cleaning time.