SE 3-18

SE GIVEAWAY

    Win a SE 3-18 ULTRA CLEAN Battery Spot Cleaner valued at $499

    Share your toughest stain story with us for your chance to win the NEW Kärcher Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner SE 3-18

    Why would you want the NEW Kärcher Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner?

    • Be one of the first to experience the cleaning power of our innovative SE 3-18 cordless spot cleaner, designed to make cleaning effortless and effective.
    • The SE 3-18's deep fibre cleaning technology guarantees remarkable results, leaving your surfaces looking like new.
    • With it's cordless convenience, you can clean anywhere without being limited by cords or outlets.
    • Ensure your deep cleaning routine is hygienic and bacteria-free with the SE 3-18's self cleaning system.
    • Stay on top of your cleaning game with the real-time battery technology, which allows you to monitor battery power and remaining cleaning time.
    LEARN MORE
    WIN SE 3-18

    Terms and Conditions

    View the Battery Spot Cleaner Giveaway Terms and Conditions here.