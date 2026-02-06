Hard floor cleaner FC 2-4 With Detegent & Extra Rollers
Enjoy effective cleaning with the FC 2-4 floor cleaner and remove both dry and wet dirt. Now with extra detergent and roller
The FC 2-4 floor cleaner impresses with its self-standing design, a low weight of just 2.2 kilograms and automatic switching on and off. To do this, pull the handle of the cleaner backwards to start and remove dry and wet everyday dirt conveniently in just one step. The maximum battery run time per battery charge is 20 minutes, which corresponds to a cleaning area of 70 square metres. After the device is activated, the roller is automatically moistened with the water from the fresh water tank. This ensures even and effective cleaning of hard floors. It also cleans right up to the edge and picks up hairs easily thanks to integrated hair filters. The integrated, hygienic dirty water tank also means contact with dirt is avoided. This can be removed and cleaned directly after using the device. The included 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is compatible with all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Features and benefits
All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step50 per cent time saving: Coarse dirt pick-up technology enables wiping without the hassle of vacuuming beforehand. Optimum hair pickup by means of integrated hair filter. Optimised edge cleaning thanks to exclusive floor head design.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient2-tank system: permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the dirty water tank. Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing. The roller is machine-washable at 60 °C.
Automatic on/off switchEasy to switch on and off. Fast and intuitive No need to bend down
4 V Kärcher Battery Power
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to Li-Ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Parking position
- Device can be comfortably set down for brief pauses.
Compact dimensions and low weight
- Handy and easy to transport
Easy device cleaning
- Simple cleaning of hair filters with supplied cleaning brush.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
Flexible double joint
- The handle can be moved effortlessly in all direction
- Easy to manoeuvre.
- Extreme manoeuvrability makes it very easy to move under furniture.
Extremely quiet
- Pleasant volume of only 55 dB.
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Removal of coarse dirt (e.g. in a workshop, garage or cellar)
- Fine dirt
- Vacuuming up dry dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.