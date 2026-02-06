Only our most innovative and powerful products bear the original signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher making it instantly recognisable as the best device in its category. Our top model has an attractive LCD display and app connection providing smart support for your cleaning tasks. The app connection provides simple step-by-step instructions on the display which informs the user all they need to know about the device. A variety of cleaning modes, optimised for different floor types, can be transmitted to the device and selected on the display. Individual adjustments can also be made to the water quantity and roller speed. The battery-powered floor cleaner gives your floor a real WOW factor – and dries in half the usual time. Thanks to 4-roller-technology, all types of dry and wet dirt are removed without needing to vacuum beforehand. LED lights in the cleaning head leave no speck of dust undetected, and special filters ensure all debris is collected.