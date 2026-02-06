Hard floor cleaner FC 8 Smart Signature Line
Enjoy freshly mopped floors without having to vacuum first with the FC 8 Signature Line floor cleaner. Our top of the range model includes LED lights, an LCD display and connection to the Kärcher app for an enhanced cleaning experience.
Only our most innovative and powerful products bear the original signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher making it instantly recognisable as the best device in its category. Our top model has an attractive LCD display and app connection providing smart support for your cleaning tasks. The app connection provides simple step-by-step instructions on the display which informs the user all they need to know about the device. A variety of cleaning modes, optimised for different floor types, can be transmitted to the device and selected on the display. Individual adjustments can also be made to the water quantity and roller speed. The battery-powered floor cleaner gives your floor a real WOW factor – and dries in half the usual time. Thanks to 4-roller-technology, all types of dry and wet dirt are removed without needing to vacuum beforehand. LED lights in the cleaning head leave no speck of dust undetected, and special filters ensure all debris is collected.
Features and benefits
Signature Line benefitsThe signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
Attractive LCD displaySimple device application with step-by-step instructions. Avoidance of application errors through warnings and error messages on the display. Intuitive operation.
Countless options for cleaning modesFrequently required cleaning modes are preset on the device: two cleaning modes with different water volumes and roller speeds, and a boost function for stubborn dirt. With app connection: transmission of a large number of additional cleaning modes to the device, optimised for different floor types, as well as configuration of your own individual cleaning modes. Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient
- Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing.
Extremely quiet
- Pleasant volume of only 59 dB.
Approximately 60 minutes of battery runtime from the powerful lithium-ion battery
- Attractive LCD display shows the battery level in percent, minutes or as a status bar.
Floor head with integrated LEDs
- For illuminating spaces underneath furniture or in dark niches and corners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per battery charge (Square metre)
|Approx. 230
|Fresh water tank capacity (Millilitre)
|400
|Dirty water tank capacity (Millilitre)
|200
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Roller working width (Millimetre)
|300
|Drying time of cleaned floor (Minute)
|Approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|59
|Battery voltage (Volt)
|25
|Battery capacity (Ampere-hour)
|2.85
|Battery running time (Minute)
|Approx. 60
|Battery charge time (Hour)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|8.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|310 x 230 x 1210
* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning. /
** The FC 7 Cordless allows you to achieve a time saving of up to 50% since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before wiping.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 4 Unit
- Detergent: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 Millilitre
- Cleaning and parking station
- Battery charger
- Cleaning brush
Equipment
- Roller rotation and volume of water can be adjusted
- Two-tank system
- Floor head with integrated LEDs
- Connection via Bluetooth
- smart services/features in the app
- LCD display
- Self-cleaning mode
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Removal of coarse dirt (e.g. in a workshop, garage or cellar)
- Fine dirt
- Vacuuming up dry dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.