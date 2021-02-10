Floor cleaners – Bring back the wow to your stage
Do you simply want an easier and quicker way to clean your floor? Or tocomplete the entire floor cleaning in one process, ideally without vacuuming beforehand? Using a corded device,or would you prefer to go cordless with a powerful battery and maximum freedom of movement? We have a powerful solution for every task – and the choice is yours. For wiping only, the best choice is our slimline and manoeuvrable FC 3 Cordless. To pick up dust and smaller crumbs we recommend the FC 5 models, and anyone who wants to avoid vacuuming beforehand can choose the FC 7 Cordless, which easily removes even coarse dirt in one step.
The FC 7 Cordless – our highlight
The FC 7 Cordless casually brushes off the old rule "vacuum first, then wipe" just like it does all types of everyday wet and dry dirt. Its 2 counter-rotating roller pairs get straight down to business and restore the shine to your floor in half the time. Simply press the button on the handle to adapt the water flow and roller speed to the floor or use the Boost mode to eliminate stubborn stains. This means that anyone really can do two things at once, and without getting their hands dirty!
Main features of the FC 7 Cordless
20% better cleaning results than with a mop*
Your floor is your stage. With our FC 7 Cordless you can make your floor shine – and do so around 20 per cent more thoroughly and powerfully than you could with any mop*. Instead of wiping dirt back and forth, the cleaning rollers with self-cleaning function simply pick it up and transport the dirty water to a separate tank. There is very little residual moisture left on the floor, meaning the show can go on after just 2 minutes!
50% faster cleaning thanks to the 4-roller drive technology**
You can achieve perfect results with the FC 7 Cordless. It wipes and picks up all types of everyday dirt in one step and also works in corners and along edges. Hairs are also easily picked up with the integrated hair combs.
3 cleaning levels for different types of floors and dirt
The roller rotation and water flow can be adapted depending on the type of dirt and floor (e.g. level 1 for wooden floors, level 2 for stone floors). Boost mode can tackle stubborn stains.
Bring back the WOW to your stage
The floor is hard; the cleaning doesn't have to be! It's much easier to clean using one of our floor cleaners. The floor cleaners range from the comfortable all-in-one device through to the battery-powered lightweight model.
FC 7 CORDLESS
Removes all types of everyday wet and drydirt
Wiping + dust intake + coarse dirt pick-up
Battery run time of approx. 45 minutes
Approx. 135 m² per battery charge
Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning levels + Boost mode
Perfect corner and edge cleaning
Includes 4 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
4-roller drive engineering
20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop*
Rollers are suitable for machine washing at 60 °C
Can manoeuvre under furniture
Simple device cleaning
Standalone function
FC 5 CORDLESS
Removes dust and spillages
Wiping + dust intake
Battery run time of approx. 20 minutes
Approx. 60 m² per battery charge
Suitable for all hard floors
Perfect corner and edge cleaning
Includes 2 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
Dust stripper edge
20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop*
Rollers are suitable for machine washing at 60 °C
FC 3 CORDLESS
Removes splashes and stains
Wiping
Battery run time of approx. 20 minutes
Approx. 60 m² per battery charge
Suitable for all hard floors
Perfect corner and edge cleaning
Includes 2 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
Dirty water stripper edge
20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop*
Rollers are suitable for machine washing at 60 °C
Can manoeuvre under furniture
Electric floor cleaner range properties and advantages
20% better cleaning performance*
The automatic rollers effortlessly glide the floor cleaner across the floor and are able to generate numerous wiping movements in a single pass. This means you achieve a more hygienic and effective result than a traditional mop.
Effortless floor cleaning
No more scrubbing by hand. No more tedious wringing out the floor cleaning cloths since the dirt is permanently removed from the rollers by the self-cleaning function. No more dragging a bucket around thanks to the separately integrated and easily detachable fresh water tank and dirty water tank.
Suitable for all hard floors
Low residual moisture means it is suitable for all hard floors (stone, tiles, parquet, laminate, vinyl). The floors can be walked on again in no time at all. Perfect floor care when combined with Kärcher detergents and care agents.
Perfect edge cleaning
The central roller drive ensures excellent cleaning results in corners and along edges.
Washable rollers
Mounting and removing the microfibre rollers is quick and easy. The rollers are also machine washable at up to 60°C.
Up to 90% water savings***
Compared to cleaning with a traditional mop and bucket.***
Detergents and accessories
With the range of accessories available for Kärcher floor cleaners, cleaning and care can be perfectly matched to your floor. The standard detergent, for example, is suitable for any hard floor, while special detergents for wood and stone additionally care for and protect these types of flooring.
* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
** The FC 7 Cordless allows you to achieve a time saving of up to 50% since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, removing the need to vacuum before wiping.
*** When cleaning a floor area of 60 m², the FC 7 Cordless (consumption: 0.4 l) uses up to 90% less water compared to a traditional mop and bucket filled with 5 litres of water (consumption: 5.0 l).