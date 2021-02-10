Floor cleaners – Bring back the wow to your stage

Do you simply want an easier and quicker way to clean your floor? Or tocomplete the entire floor cleaning in one process, ideally without vacuuming beforehand? Using a corded device,or would you prefer to go cordless with a powerful battery and maximum freedom of movement? We have a powerful solution for every task – and the choice is yours. For wiping only, the best choice is our slimline and manoeuvrable FC 3 Cordless. To pick up dust and smaller crumbs we recommend the FC 5 models, and anyone who wants to avoid vacuuming beforehand can choose the FC 7 Cordless, which easily removes even coarse dirt in one step.