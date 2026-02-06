Hard floor cleaner Signature Line Ultimate Set
Get all products from the Signature Line with this online exclusive bundle.
Only our most innovative and powerful products bear the original signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher making it instantly recognisable as the best device in its category. Our top model has an attractive LCD display and app connection providing smart support for your cleaning tasks. The app connection provides simple step-by-step instructions on the display which informs the user all they need to know about the device. A variety of cleaning modes, optimised for different floor types, can be transmitted to the device and selected on the display. Individual adjustments can also be made to the water quantity and roller speed. The battery-powered floor cleaner gives your floor a real WOW factor – and dries in half the usual time. Thanks to 4-roller-technology, all types of dry and wet dirt are removed without needing to vacuum beforehand. LED lights in the cleaning head leave no speck of dust undetected, and special filters ensure all debris is collected.
Features and benefits
Signature Line benefitsThe signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
Attractive LCD displaySimple device application with step-by-step instructions. Avoidance of application errors through warnings and error messages on the display. Intuitive operation.
Countless options for cleaning modesFrequently required cleaning modes are preset on the device: two cleaning modes with different water volumes and roller speeds, and a boost function for stubborn dirt. With app connection: transmission of a large number of additional cleaning modes to the device, optimised for different floor types, as well as configuration of your own individual cleaning modes. Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient
- Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing.
Extremely quiet
- Pleasant volume of only 59 dB.
Approximately 60 minutes of battery runtime from the powerful lithium-ion battery
- Attractive LCD display shows the battery level in percent, minutes or as a status bar.
Floor head with integrated LEDs
- For illuminating spaces underneath furniture or in dark niches and corners.
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Removal of coarse dirt (e.g. in a workshop, garage or cellar)
- Fine dirt
- Vacuuming up dry dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.