Pressure washer G 3000
The G 3000 petrol-driven pressure washer impresses with its powerful Kärcher KXS® 196 cm³ four-stroke engine and a robust steel frame construction.
Maximum flexibility coupled with the very best cleaning results: the G 3000 petrol-engined pressure washer stands out for its compact proportions and robust construction, making it simple to operate and easy to stow away. Thanks to the powerful Kärcher KXS® engine, the pressure washer doesn't need to be plugged into a power socket, while its robust frame and efficient air tyres make it ideal for use on any surface.
Features and benefits
petrol engine
- Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 3000
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 9
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 50
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Engine manufacturer
|Kärcher
|Engine type
|KXS
|Cylinder capacity (cc³)
|196
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|34.025
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|28.71
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|663 x 564 x 1015
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose: 7.6 Metre, Steel braided hose
- Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
- Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
- Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
- Bottle of engine oil with funnel
Equipment
- Cleaning agent tank
- Pump up tyres
- Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
- Boats
Accessories
