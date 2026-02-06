Pressure washer G 3000

The G 3000 petrol-driven pressure washer impresses with its powerful Kärcher KXS® 196 cm³ four-stroke engine and a robust steel frame construction.

Maximum flexibility coupled with the very best cleaning results: the G 3000 petrol-engined pressure washer stands out for its compact proportions and robust construction, making it simple to operate and easy to stow away. Thanks to the powerful Kärcher KXS® engine, the pressure washer doesn't need to be plugged into a power socket, while its robust frame and efficient air tyres make it ideal for use on any surface.

Features and benefits
petrol engine
  • Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (Pounds per square inch) Maximum 3000
Flow rate (Litres per minute) Maximum 9
Inlet temperature (Celsius) Maximum 50
Drive type Petrol
Drive Four-stroke engine
Engine manufacturer Kärcher
Engine type KXS
Cylinder capacity (cc³) 196
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 34.025
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 28.71
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 663 x 564 x 1015

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose: 7.6 Metre, Steel braided hose
  • Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
  • Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
  • Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
  • Bottle of engine oil with funnel

Equipment

  • Cleaning agent tank
  • Pump up tyres
  • Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
  • Boats
Accessories
