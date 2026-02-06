Pressure washer G 3200
The G 3200 petrol-engined pressure washer is driven by a Kärcher KXS® 196 cm³ four-stroke engine, and has a robust steel frame and a folding handle.
The G 3200 petrol-engined pressure washer impresses with exceptional cleaning results, all without any electrical power. What sets the machine apart is its robust construction with folding handle, which makes it easier to store and also protects the washer, as well as air tyres for any terrain and a separate storage space for accessories.
Features and benefits
petrol engine
- Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 3200
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 9
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 50
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Engine manufacturer
|Kärcher
|Engine type
|KXS
|Cylinder capacity (cc³)
|196
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|34.611
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|29.24
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|512 x 623 x 938
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose: 10 Metre, Steel braided hose
- Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
- Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
- Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
- Bottle of engine oil with funnel
Equipment
- Cleaning agent tank
- Pump up tyres
- Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
- Boats
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.