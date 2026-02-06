Pressure washer G 3500 Plus

The G 3500 Plus petrol-engined pressure washer with a robust steel frame and folding handle is powered by a four-stroke engine. With surface cleaner and dirt blaster.

Powerful performance: the G 3500 Plus petrol-engined pressure washer produces the very best cleaning results – all without any electrical power. Its robust construction with a folding handle makes it easy to store, while also protecting the device. What's more, the washer has air tyres for any terrain and a storage space for accessories. For an even more efficient and thorough clean, a 15-inch surface cleaner and a dirt blaster are included as standard.

Features and benefits
Air tyres
  • Suitable for any terrain.
Foldable handle
  • Space-saving storage and transport.
Protective front guard
  • Protection of the device from impacts.
Accessory storage
  • All accessories can be stored directly on the device.
petrol engine
  • Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Robust design
  • Durability even in harsh environments.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (Pounds per square inch) Maximum 3500
Flow rate (Litres per minute) Maximum 9
Inlet temperature (Celsius) Maximum 50
Drive type Petrol
Drive Four-stroke engine
Engine manufacturer Kärcher
Engine type KXS
Cylinder capacity (cc³) 196
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 41
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 29.24
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 512 x 622 x 945

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose: 10 Metre, Steel braided hose
  • Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
  • Dirt blaster
  • Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
  • Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
  • Surface cleaner: 15 Inch
  • Bottle of engine oil with funnel
  • Foam jet

Equipment

  • Cleaning agent tank
  • Pump up tyres
  • Tap adapter with water filter
Pressure washer G 3500 Plus
Application areas
  • Boats
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.