Pressure washer G 3500 Plus
The G 3500 Plus petrol-engined pressure washer with a robust steel frame and folding handle is powered by a four-stroke engine. With surface cleaner and dirt blaster.
Powerful performance: the G 3500 Plus petrol-engined pressure washer produces the very best cleaning results – all without any electrical power. Its robust construction with a folding handle makes it easy to store, while also protecting the device. What's more, the washer has air tyres for any terrain and a storage space for accessories. For an even more efficient and thorough clean, a 15-inch surface cleaner and a dirt blaster are included as standard.
Features and benefits
Air tyres
- Suitable for any terrain.
Foldable handle
- Space-saving storage and transport.
Protective front guard
- Protection of the device from impacts.
Accessory storage
- All accessories can be stored directly on the device.
petrol engine
- Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Robust design
- Durability even in harsh environments.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 3500
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 9
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 50
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Engine manufacturer
|Kärcher
|Engine type
|KXS
|Cylinder capacity (cc³)
|196
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|41
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|29.24
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|512 x 622 x 945
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose: 10 Metre, Steel braided hose
- Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
- Dirt blaster
- Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
- Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
- Surface cleaner: 15 Inch
- Bottle of engine oil with funnel
- Foam jet
Equipment
- Cleaning agent tank
- Pump up tyres
- Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
- Boats
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.