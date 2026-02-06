Pressure washer G 3800
High power: the G 3800 petrol-engined pressure washer with robust steel frame and folding handle is powered by a Kärcher KXS® 196 cm³ four-stroke engine.
Best cleaning results, without any electrical power: the G 3800 petrol-engined pressure washer excels thanks to its robust construction and folding handle, protecting the machine and making it easy to pack away. Other features include the air tyres, which are suitable for any terrain, and a handy storage space for storing accessories on the machine itself. Plus, the 15-metre long hose guarantees an extra-wide radius of movement.
Features and benefits
petrol engine
- Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 3800
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 10
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 50
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Engine manufacturer
|Kärcher
|Engine type
|KXS
|Cylinder capacity (cc³)
|196
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|40.225
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|32
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|614 x 560 x 960
Scope of supply
- High Pressure Hose with Quick Connect Couplings: 15 Metre
- High-pressure hose: Steel braided hose
- Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
- Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
- Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
- Bottle of engine oil with funnel
Equipment
- Cleaning agent tank
- Pump up tyres
- Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
- Boats
Accessories
