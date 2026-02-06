Pressure washer G 4000 H

High power: the G 4000 H petrol-engined pressure washer with a robust steel frame and folding handle is powered by a Honda GX200 196 cm³ four-stroke engine.

The best cleaning results, without any electrical power: the G 4000 H petrol-engined pressure washer excels thanks to its robust construction and soft-grip folding handle, protecting the device and making it easy to pack away. Other features include the air tyres, which are suitable for any terrain, and a handy storage space for storing accessories on the device itself. In addition, the 15-metre-long hose guarantees an extra-wide radius of movement.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer G 4000 H: GX200 Honda motor
GX200 Honda motor
Powerful and high-quality motor.
Pressure washer G 4000 H: Air tyres
Air tyres
Suitable for any terrain.
Pressure washer G 4000 H: Foldable handle
Foldable handle
Space-saving storage and transport.
15 m hose
  • Extra-large radius of movement.
petrol engine
  • Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (Pounds per square inch) Maximum 4000
Flow rate (Litres per minute) Maximum 10
Inlet temperature (Celsius) Maximum 50
Drive type Petrol
Drive Four-stroke engine
Engine manufacturer Honda
Engine type GX 200
Cylinder capacity (cc³) 196
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 38.46
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 31.205
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 700 x 550 x 951

Scope of supply

  • High Pressure Hose with Quick Connect Couplings: 15 Metre
  • High-pressure hose: Steel braided hose
  • Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
  • Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
  • Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
  • Bottle of engine oil with funnel

Equipment

  • Cleaning agent tank
  • Pump up tyres
  • Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
  • Boats
Accessories
Find parts

