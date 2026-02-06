The best cleaning results, without any electrical power: the G 4000 H petrol-engined pressure washer excels thanks to its robust construction and soft-grip folding handle, protecting the device and making it easy to pack away. Other features include the air tyres, which are suitable for any terrain, and a handy storage space for storing accessories on the device itself. In addition, the 15-metre-long hose guarantees an extra-wide radius of movement.