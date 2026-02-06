K 3 Pressure Washer
The Kärcher K 3 pressure washer ideal for cleaning 25 m²/h area performance.
- Patented pump technology for a long lasting pressure washer!
- Patented nozzle technology for a wider cleaning area - get the job done quicker.
- Clean cars, pavers, driveways, decks & many other outdoor areas.
- Compact design for easy transportation and storage.
The "K 3" is the ideal pressure washer for occasional use and light dirt around the home. This also includes bikes, garden fences and motorbikes. The device comes with a spray gun with Quick Connect system, an eight-metre-long high-pressure hose and a water filter for protecting the pump from harmful small dirt particles. It also features the Vario Power spray lance (VPS), on which the water pressure can be adjusted to suit the object being cleaned simply by twisting it, and a dirt blaster with rotating point jet which removes even the most stubborn dirt.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and gun. This saves time and effort.
Clean tank solution
- The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
Tidy storage on the hook
- Generous cable hooks allow tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Three-piston axial pump
- Completely maintenance-free.
Safety valve and motor-stop function
- To prevent pressure overload
- Switches motor off when spray gun is closed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 1950
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|6.3
|Area performance (Square metres per hour)
|25
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Rated input power (Watt)
|1700
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|5.818
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|7.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|247.5 x 278.9 x 802.5
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 Metre
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: tank
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Outside steps
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars
