The "K 3" is the ideal pressure washer for occasional use and light dirt around the home. This also includes bikes, garden fences and motorbikes. The device comes with a spray gun with Quick Connect system, an eight-metre-long high-pressure hose and a water filter for protecting the pump from harmful small dirt particles. It also features the Vario Power spray lance (VPS), on which the water pressure can be adjusted to suit the object being cleaned simply by twisting it, and a dirt blaster with rotating point jet which removes even the most stubborn dirt.