Pressure washer K 3 HR Deck
The Kärcher K 3 HR is a Classic Kärcher model with passive hose reel. It is ideal for occasional use and eliminating everyday dirt, e.g. on bicycles, garden fences, motorbikes, cars, etc.
The Kärcher K 3 HR – say goodbye to everyday dirt. It is a pressure washer with a Quick Connect spray gun and a 10-m-long high-pressure hose, and is suitable for occasional use around the home. The water pressure can be adjusted to the surface being cleaned by simply twisting the Vario Power spray lance (VPS). The Dirt Blaster with rotating spray lance removes even the most stubborn dirt. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and comfortably from the integrated tank or via a foam jet for well-adherent foam and maximum dirt-dissolving power. The passive hose reel offers easy and neat storage of the high-pressure hose after use.
Features and benefits
Hose reel for comfortable handlingConvenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
Clean tank solutionClean and convenient – the detergent tank can be removed for filling.
Smooth-running wheels and long handleOptimum mobility thanks to wheels and ergonomical handle height.
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to click in and out of the device and gun. saving time and effort.
Dirt blaster
- The rotating nozzle for stubborn dirt increases the cleaning performance by up to 80%.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (Megapascal)
|Maximum 13.5
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 6.3
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|1.7
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|5.38
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|9.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|296 x 283 x 805
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Cars
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Fences
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Bicycles
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.