S 6 Twin Push Sweeper
Ideal for year-round applications on larger and wider areas and thorough cleanliness right to the edge: The S 6 Twin sweeper with 2 side brushes, 38 l waste hopper and a sweeping width of 860 mm.
- Easily clean grass, leaves, sticks and soil.
- Perfect for driveways, courtyards and large decks.
- Easy waste disposal with the removeable waste container.
Whether it is spring, summer, autumn or winter – the new S 6 Twin sweeper from Kärcher is suitable for year-round cleaning around the home and garden. It is effective: Thanks to its powerful roller brush, its 2 side brushes and a sweeping width of 860 mm in total, it effortlessly sweeps areas of up to 3000 m² in an hour. It is ergonomic: The push handle can be set to 2 positions without having to stoop and can be optimally adapted to the height of the respective user. And it is clean: The waste lands directly in the 38 litre waste hopper which causes no dirty hands when emptying. Another highlight is the additional height adjustment of the side brush, which makes possible an adaptation of the contact pressure to the waste – and therefore optimal sweeping results. The S 6 Twin can also be fully collapsed thanks to a footplate at the frame and stored in a space-saving manner. The sweeper is ready for use in no time thanks to the tool-free side brush attachment.
Features and benefits
Practical cap for side brushTool-free side brush attachment for rapid set-up and deployment.
Comfortable footplateCollapse sweeper fully without stooping – for space-saving storage.
Flexible height adjustment of the side brushesIndividually adjustable contact pressure for different types of dirt.
Large waste hopper
- Frequent emptying of waste hopper is not necessary.
Simple removal of waste hopper
- Simple emptying of waste hopper.
Stand-up waste container
- Empty waste hopper without any contact with dirt.
Large sweeping width
- High cleaning performance.
Sweeping close to the edge
- Thorough sweeping of corners, edges and crevices.
Push handle height adjustable in two stages
- Back-friendly sweeping thanks to individual height adjustment.
Practical carrying handle
- The sweeper can be easily carried and stored thanks to the carrying handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width with side brush (Millimetre)
|860
|Max. area performance (Square metres per hour)
|3000
|Housing / frame
|Plastic/Plastic
|Container (Litre)
|38
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|14.8
|Weight, ready to operate (Kilogram)
|14.8
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|17.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|926 x 872 x 1032
Scope of supply
- Side brushes: 2 Unit
Equipment
- Ergonomic push handle
- Push handle height adjustable in two stages
- Stowage position
- Tread surface for space-saving storage
- Continuously adjustable side brush
- Tool-free side brush attachment
- Stand-up waste container
Videos
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Pathways around the house
- Paths
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Cellar