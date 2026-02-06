Steam cleaner SC 1
The SC 1 handheld steam cleaner offers even more flexibility thanks to its extension hose. Its compact shape is ideal for quick, thorough and chemical-free spontaneous use.
Whether for cleaning fittings, tiles, hobs or exhaust hoods, the compact SC 1 handheld steam cleaner cleans without chemicals and can be used on practically all hard surfaces in the household. With the extension hose included with the device, hard-to-reach areas such as corners and niches are even easier to clean. The handheld steam cleaner even removes stubborn dirt and grease deposits. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. The handy shape of the device enables spontaneous and quick intermediate cleaning at any time – and space-saving storage. The extensive range of accessories and powerful steam output ensure hygienically flawless results.
Features and benefits
Powerful 3.0 bar steam pressureEasily removes all types of dirt – even in hard-to-reach areas.
Small, handy and easy to storeThe device can be stored at the location of use for easy access. All accessory parts can be stored together in the practical accessory bag.
Child lock on deviceA locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Multifunctional premium accessories
- Cleaning a wide variety of surfaces whenever it is needed using the hand nozzle, round brush and many more accessories.
Cover for the hand nozzle
- For thorough cleaning results
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (Square metre)
|Approx. 20
|Heating output (Watt)
|1200
|Max. steam pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 3
|Cable length (Metre)
|4
|Heat-up time (Minute)
|3
|Boiler capacity (Litre)
|0.2
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|1.58
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.301
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|321 x 127 x 186
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- Extension hose SC 1
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Unit
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Unit
- Measuring cup: 200 Millilitre
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
Application areas
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
