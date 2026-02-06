SC 1 Upright Steam Mop
Lightweight, slim and with an upright design: the entry-level price model is ready for use in just 30 seconds for carefree, deep cleaning with steam.
Tackle dirt with hygienic steam: the Kärcher SC 1 Upright cleans sealed hard floors effortlessly and worry-free. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of all viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. Switch on and get started: the steam cleaner is heated up and ready for use in just 30 seconds. The fresh water tank can be easily removed for filling. An automatic descaling function with a descaling cartridge in the device ensures a long lifetime. Changing the cloth on the floor nozzle without any contact with dirt is convenient thanks to the hook-and-loop fastening. Simply step on the large tab on the floor cleaning cloth and pull the device upwards. Parking and putting down the steam cleaner is also very convenient: the slim and lightweight device remains upright on its own.
Features and benefits
Self-standing device with a slim product designThe device is self-standing and can be conveniently parked in the room when taking a short break from work. Sits easily in the hand when cleaning and can be moved very easily in any direction.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe intelligent descaling cartridge automatically removes limescale from the water, dramatically extending the service life of the device. The removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work.
Short heat-up timeWith a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Floor nozzle with flexible joint and hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
- Contactless cloth changing – no contact with the dirty floor cleaning cloth.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (Square metre)
|30
|Heating output (Watt)
|1300
|Cable length (Metre)
|5
|Heat-up time (Minute)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (Litre)
|0.2
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|2.076
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.16
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|314 x 147 x 1197
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae). / ³⁾ The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.
Scope of supply
- EasyFix Large universal floor cleaning cloth: 2 Unit
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix Large
Equipment
- Safety valve
- tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
- Hard floors
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.