Steam cleaner SC 2 EasyFix
The SC 2 EasyFix steam cleaner from Kärcher is the ideal starting model for steam cleaning without chemicals. For pure cleanliness on hard surfaces throughout the home. With the EasyFix floor nozzle.
The simple and intuitive-to-use SC 2 EasyFix entry-level steam cleaner provides two-step steam regulation for adapting the steam intensity to the surface and level of dirt. Practical accessory storage on the device as well as a parking position for the floor nozzle are useful details for even more convenient steam cleaning. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The SC 2 EasyFix Kärcher steam cleaner cleans entirely without chemicals and can be used anywhere. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses* and 99.99% of all common household bacteria** from typical household hard surfaces. Its extensive accessories can be used effectively to deliver hygienic results when cleaning tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices. Even stubborn dirt is reliably removed.
Features and benefits
Accessory storage and parking positionConvenient accessory storage and easy floor nozzle parking during breaks.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothOptimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
Child safety lock on the steam gunA locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Multifunctional accessories
- Targeted cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush, etc.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Two-stage steam flow control
- The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (Square metre)
|Approx. 75
|Heating output (Watt)
|1500
|Max. steam pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 3.2
|Cable length (Metre)
|4
|Heat-up time (Minute)
|6.5
|Boiler capacity (Litre)
|1
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|2.9
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|5.031
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|380 x 254 x 260
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Unit
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Unit
- Descaling powder: 3 Unit
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Unit
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on handle (two-step)
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2.2 Metre
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.