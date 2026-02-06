Steam mop SC 2 Upright
Small, slim, lightweight and ready to use in 30 seconds. The slimline and speedy cleaning genie uses the power of steam to take the hard work out of deep cleaning.
Using steam to tackle dirt: The Kärcher SC 2 Upright can clean any sealed hard floor – even wood. With its preset, easy-to-use steam flow control with two steps, thorough cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all typical household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces.The steam cleaner heats up in an instant and is immediately ready for use with a fillable and removable fresh water tank, incl. descaling cartridge. The operating status of the device is displayed via the colour codes displayed in the LEDs on the handle.The combination is perfect: for an even deeper clean and fast changeover of cloths without any contact with dirt, Kärcher floor cleaning cloths are fastened to the EasyFix floor nozzle by means of a hook-and-loop fastener.
Features and benefits
Preset steam flow control in 2 stages for cleaning different surfacesSelection options of floor covering symbols for wood or tiles to set the ideal steam flow.
Slimline product design and floor head with swivel jointErgonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work. The intelligent descaling cartridge automatically removes limescale from the water, dramatically extending the service life of the device.
Short heat-up time
- With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
- Red pulsating light indicates the device is heating up and a constant green light indicates that the device is ready to use.
EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint and hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
- Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (Square metre)
|Approx. 50
|Heating output (Watt)
|1600
|Cable length (Metre)
|5
|Heat-up time (Minute)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (Litre)
|0.4
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|2.54
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.798
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|314 x 168 x 1185
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae). / ³⁾ The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Unit
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
Equipment
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on handle (two-step)
- tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.