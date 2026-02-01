The SC 3 Upright steam mop from Kärcher ensures deep cleanliness on all hard floors without any worries and with the simplest handling: the steam is conveniently regulated via three preset levels to suit the surface. The highest-quality model in the Upright range heats up in seconds. Thanks to the fresh water tank, which can be filled and removed at any time, including the descaling cartridge, this steam mop is ready for use in no time. The current operating status is indicated via colour codes on the LED band. Thorough cleaning removes up to 99.999% of all viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. When it comes to thorough cleaning, the SC 3 Upright is far superior to conventional methods, such as using a mop, thanks to the combination of the EasyFix floor nozzle and high-quality floor cleaning cloths. Changing the cloth on the floor nozzle without any contact with dirt is convenient thanks to the hook-and-loop fastening. Simply step on the large tab on the floor cleaning cloth and pull the device upwards. For a soft touch: even carpeted floors can easily be given a new lease of life using the carpet glider.