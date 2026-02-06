Steam cleaner SC 4 EasyFix Iron Plug
The SC 4 EasyFix Iron Plug steam cleaner with EasyFix floor nozzle. Incl. permanently refillable, removable water tank for uninterrupted cleaning.
The extremely convenient SC 4 EasyFix Iron Plug cleans without chemicals and can be used anywhere in the home. Using two-step steam regulation, the steam intensity can be adapted to the surface and the dirt. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses* and 99.99% of all common household bacteria** from typical household hard surfaces. When used with the right accessories, the device ensures exemplary cleaning results on tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even in the smallest of crevices. Even stubborn dirt is reliably removed. The EasyFix floor nozzle features an impressive combination of a flexible joint for excellent ergonomics and lamella technology for perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The removable water tank can be permanently refilled – for uninterrupted cleaning. Other equipment details: integrated cable storage compartment, accessory storage compartment, parking position for the floor nozzle.
Features and benefits
Continuously refillable, removable water tankNon-stop cleaning and convenient water filling.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothOptimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Integrated cable storage compartmentSecure storage of the cable and other accessories.
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
- A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Two-stage steam flow control
- The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
Accessory storage and parking position
- Practical accessory storage. Parking position for floor nozzle during breaks.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (Square metre)
|Approx. 100
|Heating output (Watt)
|2000
|Max. steam pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 3.5
|Cable length (Metre)
|4
|Heat-up time (Minute)
|4
|Boiler capacity (Litre)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (Litre)
|0.8
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|380 x 251 x 273
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 2 Unit
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Unit
- Descaling powder: 3 Unit
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Power nozzle
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Unit
- Large round brush
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Unit
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 Metre
- Carpet glider
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on handle (two-step)
- tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2.3 Metre
- Iron connection
- Integrated on/off switch
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
- Freshen up carpeted floors
