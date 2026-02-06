Only our most innovative, powerful products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. The new SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line: instantly recognisable as the best Kärcher device in its category. Our top steam cleaner SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line makes hygienic cleaning a relaxing exercise. High-end functions, such as the steam output that can be adjusted to the surface and degree of soiling, or the VapoHydro function that allows hot water to be switched on in addition to the steam, bring a real WOW factor to cleaning. Thanks to the real-time LED display, you can see how quickly the device is ready for use, and with the built-in accessory compartment, it’s not just your home that is kept neat and tidy.