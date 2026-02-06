Steam cleaner SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line
The SC 5 Deluxe steam cleaner with LED light ring, VapoHydro function, perfect accessory storage and permanently refillable water tank cleans comfortably and without interruption.
Only our most innovative, powerful products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. The new SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line: instantly recognisable as the best Kärcher device in its category. Our top steam cleaner SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line makes hygienic cleaning a relaxing exercise. High-end functions, such as the steam output that can be adjusted to the surface and degree of soiling, or the VapoHydro function that allows hot water to be switched on in addition to the steam, bring a real WOW factor to cleaning. Thanks to the real-time LED display, you can see how quickly the device is ready for use, and with the built-in accessory compartment, it’s not just your home that is kept neat and tidy.
Features and benefits
Signature Line benefitsThe signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
Real-time LED temperature displayThe heating process can be monitored in real time up to the max. temperature of 150 °C.
Convenient accessory storage and parking positionConvenient storage of accessories, extension tube, cables and steam hose. Parking position for easy parking of the floor nozzle during breaks.
VapoHydro function
- In addition to steam, hot water can also be switched on. This means that dirt can be dissolved easier and simply washed away.
Continuously refillable, removable water tank
- For non-stop cleaning and convenient water filling.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
- Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
- Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
- A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Three-stage steam flow control
- The steam flow can be adapted to the surface and level of dirt.
On/Off dial on the cleaner
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (Square metre)
|Approx. 130
|Heating output (Watt)
|2250
|Max. steam pressure (Bar)
|4
|Cable length (Metre)
|6
|Heat-up time (Minute)
|3
|Boiler capacity (Litre)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (Litre)
|1.3
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|5.55
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|400 x 265 x 300
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 2 Unit
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Unit
- Descaling powder: 3 Unit
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Power nozzle
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Unit
- Large round brush
- Crevice brush
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Unit
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 Metre
- Carpet glider
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on device (three-step)
- tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2.3 Metre
- Iron connection
- Integrated on/off switch
- VapoHydro function
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
- Tile joints
- Freshen up carpeted floors
