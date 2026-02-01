The DS 6 is a vacuum cleaner with water filter which not only thoroughly cleans floors, but also provides fresher air as well as used air from which up to 99.95% of dust has been removed. This noticeably improves the air, and with that, the feeling in the room. In contrast to conventional vacuum cleaners with filter bags, the DS 6 vacuum cleaner with water filter relies on the natural power of water which is whirled around the filter at high speeds. The dirt which has been drawn in must pass through this whirling water which filters it out of the air highly efficiently, and traps it in the water. The result is fresh, extraordinarily clean exhaust air.