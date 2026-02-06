Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 3 S V-17/4/20 Anniversary Edition
The limited KWD 3 S V-17/4/20 Anniversary Edition with special accessories to mark the company's 90th anniversary. It impresses with its suction power and energy efficiency.
The KWD 3 S V-17/4/20 Anniversary Edition is a limited edition with a distinctive colour scheme and special accessories to mark the company's 90th anniversary. The Black Edition of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner boasts an eye-catching design and comes complete with a car nozzle and four fleece filter bags. With rated input power of 1,000 watts, the vacuum cleaner combines strong suction power with high energy efficiency. The precise interplay of the device, suction hose and Clips floor nozzle ensures first-class cleaning results for dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. Its compact design, the 17-litre stainless steel container, the 4-metre long cable and the 2-metre long suction hose make it a truly flexible device. The blower function takes the hard work out of cleaning hard-to-reach areas. After cleaning, the hose, tools and small parts can be hung back on the device head, and the cable packs away on the cable hook. Tubes and floor nozzles can also be attached to the bumper. The ergonomically shaped, removable handle allows accessories to be attached to the suction hose. Thanks to the clever Pull & Push locking system, opening and closing the container couldn't be simpler.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Car nozzle for cleaning vehicle interiors
- Handy car nozzle for reliably removing dirt from textile surfaces in the vehicle.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (Watt)
|1000
|Suction Power (Watt)
|230
|Vacuum (Millibar)
|Maximum 230
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|Maximum 45
|Container capacity (Litre)
|17
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head black Container Stainless steel Device bumper black
|Power cable (Metre)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (Millimetre)
|35
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|74
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.827
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|7.299
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|353 x 328 x 493
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 Metre
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 Metre
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Car nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 4 Unit, 3-layer
Equipment
- Rotary switch (On/Off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Unit
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.