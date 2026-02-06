The WD 2 Plus impresses with its compact design and is super-powerful and energy-efficient – and with power consumption of only 1000 W. The machine achieves top cleaning results for dry, wet, fine and coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a robust 19 litre stainless steel container, 4 metre cable, as well as 1.8 metre long suction hose with straight handle, Clips floor nozzle and fleece filter bag. The single-piece cartridge filter allows dry and wet dirt to be vacuumed and can be installed on the filter basket by turning clockwise. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function, which can be used in places where vacuuming is difficult. The storage area on the machine head is used for the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws and nails. Tubes and floor nozzles can also be quickly and conveniently parked in the park position on the bumper. On top of this, the machine impresses with a compact design, simple accessory storage, the "Pull & Push" locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for comfortable transport.