Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2 Plus S
The WD 2 Plus S is the perfect entry-level wet and dry vacuum cleaner with its 19 l stainless steel container, single-piece cartridge filter, blower function, 4 m long cable and 1.8 m suction hose.
The WD 2 Plus impresses with its compact design and is super-powerful and energy-efficient – and with power consumption of only 1000 W. The machine achieves top cleaning results for dry, wet, fine and coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a robust 19 litre stainless steel container, 4 metre cable, as well as 1.8 metre long suction hose with straight handle, Clips floor nozzle and fleece filter bag. The single-piece cartridge filter allows dry and wet dirt to be vacuumed and can be installed on the filter basket by turning clockwise. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function, which can be used in places where vacuuming is difficult. The storage area on the machine head is used for the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws and nails. Tubes and floor nozzles can also be quickly and conveniently parked in the park position on the bumper. On top of this, the machine impresses with a compact design, simple accessory storage, the "Pull & Push" locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for comfortable transport.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical accessory storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. Compact device storage.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Enables convenient transport of the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (Watt)
|1000
|Suction Power (Watt)
|220
|Vacuum (Millibar)
|Maximum 220
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|Maximum 43
|Container capacity (Litre)
|19
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper yellow
|Power cable (Metre)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (Millimetre)
|35
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|74
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.796
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|353 x 328 x 496
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.8 Metre
- Suction hose type: with straight handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 Metre
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: 1 Unit, Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Unit, 3-layer
Equipment
- Rotary switch (On/Off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Unit
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room
